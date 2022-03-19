Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to show desire again against Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst urges Rangers to show desire again against Dundee

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 3:08 pm
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst takes his team to Dens Park for the second Sunday running (Jane Barlow/PA)
Giovanni Van Bronckhorst takes his team to Dens Park for the second Sunday running (Jane Barlow/PA)

Rangers manager Giovanni Van Bronckhorst called on his players to show “desire and determination” again at Dens Park.

Gers won 3-0 at Dundee last Sunday in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals and return to face the cinch Premiership bottom club on league duty seven days later.

Mark McGhee will be in the dugout for Dundee for the first time following a touchline ban and bout of Covid-19 but Van Bronckhorst saw few surprises in last week’s cup tie.

“We had already played them at Ibrox when I came in December and we saw them playing as we expected,” he said. “They played quite defensively and tried to punish us on the break.

“We had a very solid performance last week and deserved to go through in the cup.

“On Sunday we have to have the same from minute one – just the desire and determination to get the result.”

Rangers won through to the quarter-finals of the Europa League on Thursday by completing a 4-2 aggregate win over Red Star Belgrade and their potential route to the final in Seville was mapped out in Friday’s draw, which paired them with Braga in the last eight.

Van Bronckhorst’s task is to get his players focused for the title race as Rangers chase leaders Celtic.

“We switch now to the domestic league and we need three points,” the Dutchman said. “That’s the only task for Sunday.”

