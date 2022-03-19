Ben Stokes takes only wicket before lunch as England bowlers toil on flat pitch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Ben Stokes takes only wicket before lunch as England bowlers toil on flat pitch

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 4:46 pm
Ben Stokes celebrates with England team-mates the dismissal of West Indies nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph (AP/Ricardo Mazalan).
Ben Stokes claimed the only wicket of the fourth morning as England’s second Test against the West Indies continued meandering on a lifeless pitch in Barbados.

Bat has dominated ball in exaggerated fashion at the Kensington Oval, famously home to some of the fiercest fast bowlers in Caribbean history, and England’s hopes of forcing the game forward were once against frustrated.

Kraigg Brathwaite was the main roadblock, with the home captain immovable as he reached 145 not out in a marathon 444 balls.

Nightwatch Alzarri Joseph kept him company for 76 of those before finally losing his focus, slapping a wide delivery from Stokes to gully, where Dan Lawrence showed sharp reactions to hold on.

That temporary pause in West Indies defiance ended again with the arrival of Jason Holder, who batted through to lunch for 12.

The hosts reached the interval on 351 for five in replay to England’s 507 and, although a positive result is still possible with five sessions remaining in the match, things will need to accelerate considerably to avert a second consecutive draw.

England will try not be too hard on themselves given the maddeningly docile nature of the surface, a true drain on entertainment that has seen two batters from each side make centuries while bowlers of all stripes continue to struggle.

But there are questions to answer too. Jack Leach has bowled with consistency and control but has simply not created enough jeopardy or enough variation over the course of 60 overs – the most he has ever bowled in an innings. He conceded just 10 runs in his first 16 overs on Saturday, but that spoke as much to Brathwaite’s refusal to engage as his own accuracy.

Meanwhile, the side’s most senior bowler has seemed like a spare part for long periods. Chris Woakes was disappointing in Antigua last week and has not been too much better here but he was the sixth bowler used by Joe Root and was trusted with just three overs. For a player asked to lead the attack in the absence of James Anderson and Stuart Broad, it is a sharp decline.

