Warren O’Hora fires promotion-chasing MK Dons to victory at Cambridge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Warren O’Hora fires promotion-chasing MK Dons to victory at Cambridge

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:00 pm
Warren O’Hora fired MK Dons to victory at Cambridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Warren O’Hora fired MK Dons to victory at Cambridge (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Warren O’Hora scored the only goal as MK Dons continued their outstanding run of form in Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Liam Manning’s side grabbed the decisive goal on the hour mark when Cambridge failed to deal with Dan Harvie’s long throw and the ball fell to defender O’Hora to fire past Dimi Mitov.

The visitors could have gone ahead early on but Troy Parrott could only fire over following Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s pull back from the right.

Cambridge were denied by a brilliant double piece of defending in the eighth minute. Jamie Cumming turned Harvey Knibbs’ effort onto the bar and Joe Ironside’s rebound header was somehow hooked off the line by Conor Coventry.

Knibbs missed a great chance in first-half stoppage time when he guided a shot wide from close range after Cumming has stopped Harrison Dunk’s initial effort.

O’Hora opened the scoring and Cambridge looked to respond but Ironside could only stab Dunk’s delivery wide six minutes later.

Scott Twine dragged a shot wide but the visitors held onto their lead to remain three points behind Wigan.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal