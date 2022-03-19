Warren O’Hora fires promotion-chasing MK Dons to victory at Cambridge

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Warren O’Hora scored the only goal as MK Dons continued their outstanding run of form in Sky Bet League One with a 1-0 win at Cambridge.

Liam Manning’s side grabbed the decisive goal on the hour mark when Cambridge failed to deal with Dan Harvie’s long throw and the ball fell to defender O’Hora to fire past Dimi Mitov.

The visitors could have gone ahead early on but Troy Parrott could only fire over following Kaine Kesler-Hayden’s pull back from the right.

Cambridge were denied by a brilliant double piece of defending in the eighth minute. Jamie Cumming turned Harvey Knibbs’ effort onto the bar and Joe Ironside’s rebound header was somehow hooked off the line by Conor Coventry.

Knibbs missed a great chance in first-half stoppage time when he guided a shot wide from close range after Cumming has stopped Harrison Dunk’s initial effort.

O’Hora opened the scoring and Cambridge looked to respond but Ironside could only stab Dunk’s delivery wide six minutes later.

Scott Twine dragged a shot wide but the visitors held onto their lead to remain three points behind Wigan.