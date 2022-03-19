Joe Sbarra nets treble as Solihull edge Eastleigh in thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Joe Sbarra nets treble as Solihull edge Eastleigh in thriller

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:04 pm
Joe Sbarra scored a hat-trick as Solihull beat Eastleigh (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Joe Sbarra scored a hat-trick as Solihull kept themselves firmly in the National League play-off hunt with an entertaining 5-3 win over Eastleigh.

The Moors, who had drawn their last three games, took an early lead through Sbarra and doubled their advantage on the quarter-hour mark when captain Callum Howe headed in following a corner.

Sbarra added a third in the 40th minute but the Spitfires started a fightback when Brett Pitman scored just before the break, with midfielder Jake Hesketh further reducing the deficit early in the second half.

With 11 minutes left, Sbarra completed his treble after being picked out by Ryan Barnett’s cross from the right before a goal from Eastleigh substitute Danny Whitehall set up a tense finish.

Eastleigh had the ball in the net during stoppage time but were denied a dramatic equaliser by an offside flag before Solihull substitute Danny Newton added a fifth to settle matters.

