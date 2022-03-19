Joe Sbarra nets treble as Solihull edge Eastleigh in thriller

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Joe Sbarra scored a hat-trick as Solihull kept themselves firmly in the National League play-off hunt with an entertaining 5-3 win over Eastleigh.

The Moors, who had drawn their last three games, took an early lead through Sbarra and doubled their advantage on the quarter-hour mark when captain Callum Howe headed in following a corner.

Sbarra added a third in the 40th minute but the Spitfires started a fightback when Brett Pitman scored just before the break, with midfielder Jake Hesketh further reducing the deficit early in the second half.

With 11 minutes left, Sbarra completed his treble after being picked out by Ryan Barnett’s cross from the right before a goal from Eastleigh substitute Danny Whitehall set up a tense finish.

Eastleigh had the ball in the net during stoppage time but were denied a dramatic equaliser by an offside flag before Solihull substitute Danny Newton added a fifth to settle matters.