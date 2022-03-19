Charlton pull further clear of drop zone after victory over Burton

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Charlton moved 13 points clear of the League One relegation zone as Conor Washington and Corey Blackett-Taylor struck in a 2-0 win over Burton.

Burton right-back Tom Hamer was lucky to only be booked by referee Rebecca Welch for a two-footed challenge on George Dobson in the ninth minute.

Charlton’s opening goal on 12 minutes was classic route one. Goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray claimed Hamer’s long throw at his near post and quickly launched it forward for Washington to race through and produce a cool finish over Ben Garratt for his 10th goal of the season.

Former Addicks defender Deji Oshilaja smashed an effort against the crossbar from the edge of the box on 36 minutes.

Charlton moved further ahead in the 42nd minute, left wing-back Blackett Taylor threading his shot through a crowded penalty area and into the bottom left corner of the net.

Burton rarely looked like finding a way back into the match and ending their woeful away run which has seen them collect one point from a possible 18.