Carlisle triumph at Cumbrian rivals Barrow to deepen hosts’ relegation fears

Kristian Dennis’s first goal for Carlisle earned United a 2-1 Sky bet League Two Cumbrian derby day victory at Barrow.

A fifth win in six games under Paul Simpson further eased the visitors’ relegation fears.

Dennis’s 75th-minute effort added to Jordan Gibson’s eighth of the campaign after 32 minutes to give Carlisle a 2-0 advantage.

Barrow skipper Ollie Banks rifled home his 13th goal of the campaign to give the home side hope of a famous comeback.

But the visitors held out despite late pressure to preserve their 62-year unbeaten league record over their Holker Street rivals.

Carlisle’s return to winning ways after a midweek home defeat to Newport leaves them 12 points above the drop zone.

However, their county rivals remain deep in trouble as a two-game unbeaten run that yielded four points came to an end.

Gibson and Dennis delighted more than 600 travelling fans in Barrow’s biggest league attendance- 4,658 – since 1969.

And there were more celebrations at the final whistle as Barrow’s fightback came up short despite Banks’ consolation.