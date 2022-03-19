Cheltenham leave it late to secure come-from-behind win over Wimbledon

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Late goals from Callum Wright, George Lloyd and Alfie May earned Cheltenham a 3-1 home win over AFC Wimbledon.

The Dons led for nearly an hour after Jack Rudoni’s first-half strike as they attempted to end a run of 18 league games without a victory.

Rudoni found the net in the 26th minute, seconds after Will Boyle saw a header bounce back off the bar after Elliot Bonds’ cross for Cheltenham, who were then undone on the break.

Wimbledon created the first chance of the game when Ayoub Assal raced through on goal, but with only goalkeeper Owen Evans to beat he scuffed wide of the left post after 15 minutes.

Cheltenham dominated possession after the break, but they struggled to find a way past a well-organised Dons side, with Nik Tzanev untroubled until the 81st minute.

Aaron Ramsey saw a shot blocked and it fell for Wright to tap in his seventh of the season.

Less than two minutes later, Matty Blair’s cross from the right was nodded in by Lloyd from close range and May added the third in the second minute of time added on to make it 22 for the season in all competitions and complete the turnaround.