Port Vale close in on play-offs with win at Bradford

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:12 pm
James Wilson netted in Port Vale’s win at Bradford (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Play-off chasing Port Vale made it three wins on the bounce with a 2-1 victory at Bradford.

Ben Garrity and James Wilson were on target to leave Vale within two points of the top seven.

Bradford keeper Alex Bass tipped away Brad Walker’s free-kick before winger David Worrall twice went close to giving the visitors a first-half lead.

Matty Foulds blocked one shot and then Worrall should have done better when he dragged another effort across goal after being played in by James Wilson.

Bradford were thwarted by the woodwork as Andy Cook’s shot deflected off Walker and against the bar.

But Vale took the lead five minutes into the second half. Wilson fired a low cross into the six-yard box and Gareth Evans could only clear as far as Garrity, who fired past Bass for his 12th goal of the season.

Vale went further ahead after 63 minutes through Wilson’s solo finish, although Bradford claimed that defender Yann Songo’o was fouled in the build-up.

Substitute Charles Vernam pulled one back within a minute of coming on and Cook headed just wide but Vale hung on for the three points.

