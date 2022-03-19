Callum Hendry nets added-time winner as St Johnstone hit back to beat Motherwell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Callum Hendry nets added-time winner as St Johnstone hit back to beat Motherwell

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:12 pm
Callum Hendry was St Johnstone’s hero (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Callum Hendry was St Johnstone’s hero (Jeff Holmes/PA)

Callum Hendry scored a brilliant stoppage-time winner as St Johnstone came from behind to beat Motherwell 2-1.

Hendry scored his second goal of the game when he latched on to a long ball down the left channel and fired into the far top corner.

Kevin van Veen had netted a brilliant solo effort in the 12th minute – his 10th goal of the season – as Motherwell opened the scoring for the first time since Boxing Day.

There appeared little danger when the Dutch striker received the ball with his back to goal but he turned his man and ran into space before firing a shot which bounced into the bottom corner from 25 yards.

Saints levelled nine minutes later when Melker Hallberg crossed from the right and Hendry ran across his marker to head into the top corner at the near post.

The Saints striker had the final say as his sixth goal in 10 games since returning from a loan spell at Kilmarnock moved the Perth side four points clear of Dundee at the bottom of the cinch Premiership.

Motherwell have now gone 11 league games without victory but are still just a point off the top six.

Saints were missing manager Callum Davidson through coronavirus but had Shaun Rooney and Murray Davidson back in the team after injury while Nadir Ciftci earned a recall.

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander went with the same formation – with three centre-backs and three forwards – that lasted 50 seconds against Hibernian before Bevis Mugabi was sent off. Stephen O’Donnell replaced the suspended Uganda international at wing-back while Jake Carroll and Connor Shields also came in.

The two goals lit up a scrappy start but Dean Cornelius was at the heart of some decent passing moves from Motherwell towards the end of the first half. One ended with Shields having a tame effort saved and then Joe Efford miskicked an attempted volley.

Van Veen and Dan Cleary were both booked following an off-the-ball incident which left the Motherwell striker on the ground holding his head towards the end of the half.

The first half hour of the second period was a non-event. The hosts had the better of the early exchanges without ever threatening and O’Donnell shot about 15 yards wide in Motherwell’s first attack of the half.

Stevie May and Jacob Butterfield had come on for the hosts before the Motherwell fans got the first substitution they had been calling for in the 77th minute.

Kaiyne Woolery replaced Carroll as Alexander moved to a 4-2-4 and the substitute hit a post two minutes later with a drilled effort from out wide which took a slight deflection. Van Veen soon had a free-kick saved and Liam Gordon headed over at the other end.

Woolery was booked for diving in the box following a delayed fall after launching a promising counter-attack before Hendry scored a stunning effort.

Van Veen came close to another spectacular goal but Zander Clark rose to tip over the Dutchman’s free-kick.

