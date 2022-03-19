Gavin Bazunu proves the hero as Portsmouth hold play-off hopefuls Wycombe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu was the hero as Portsmouth held play-off hopefuls Wycombe to a 0-0 draw.

Manchester City loanee Bazunu made a string of good saves to frustrate the visitors.

The only chance of the first half fell to Wycombe in the 33rd minute.

A through ball from Daryl Horgan found Anis Mehmeti with just the goalkeeper to beat, but Bazunu blocked the shot with his legs.

Wycombe kept the pressure on at the start of the second half.

With 55 minutes gone, Garath McCleary fired a soft shot wide of Bazunu’s post, but there was an even greater chance for Wycombe after 62 minutes.

A through ball saw Sam Vokes go around Bazunu, but the Irishman recovered well to push the goalbound shot away for a corner.

There was controversy after 64 minutes when Wycombe defender Ryan Tafozolli escaped a red card for pulling George Hirst back when he was through on goal.

Pompey failed to muster a single shot on target as their faint top six hopes were all but ended.