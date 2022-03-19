Adam Reach hits dramatic equaliser as West Brom snatch point at Bristol City

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Adam Reach hits dramatic equaliser as West Brom snatch point at Bristol City

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:14 pm
Adam Reach netted a stoppage-time equaliser for West Brom at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)
Adam Reach netted a stoppage-time equaliser for West Brom at Bristol City (Nick Potts/PA)

Substitute Adam Reach volleyed a stoppage-time equaliser to earn West Brom a point from a 2-2 Championship draw at Bristol City.

The home side took a 29th-minute lead when Andreas Weimann crossed low to the far post from the right and Nahki Wells produced an unerring finish with his left foot from eight yards.

But Albion levelled after 68 minutes when Kyle Bartley went down when challenging for a header with defender Rob Atkinson and goalkeeper Dan Bentley, Karlan Grant slotting home the resulting penalty.

Weimann thumped an unstoppable 85th-minute volley into the roof of the net for his 18th goal of the season after Atkinson headed on a Robbie Cundy free-kick.

But Albion were not finished and Reach, who had only been on the pitch for a couple of minutes, capped a neat passing move with a close-range left-footed finish.

City boss Nigel Pearson made one change from the 2-0 midweek defeat at Barnsley, bringing in Cameron Pring for the injured Alex Scott, while Albion were unchanged from their victory over Fulham.

Teenage midfielder Josh Owers, son of former Sunderland and City player Gary Owers, was named on the bench by Pearson for the first time.

The hosts suffered an early injury blow when striker Antoine Semenyo was forced off and replaced by Wells.

A gusty wind made life difficult for both teams and the only semblance of a chance before substitute Wells’ opener was a 14th-minute header from Albion’s Grant that floated harmlessly wide.

After taking the lead, City stepped up their game and looked the more dangerous side, although Semi Ajayi went close for Albion with a volley from inside the box.

Atkinson’s 37th-minute header brought a diving stop from Albion goalkeeper Sam Johnstone and a Matty James free-kick was deflected just wide of the near post as Pearson’s men attacked with menace.

From the resulting corner, Chris Martin volleyed over at the far post and City had only the one goal to show for their superiority at the break.

By the hour mark, Albion had still not forced a save from Bentley as City were well-served by their three-man back-line of Cundy, Timm Klose and Atkinson.

Darnell Furlong headed over from a right-wing corner and Cundy produced a brilliant diving block as pressure from the visitors grew.

Then came the penalty and Albion looked favourites to go on and claim all three points.

But City responded well and had a strong penalty claim for handball rejected before Martin fired wide moments later.

Weimann’s goal was deserved on the overall play but Pearson’s team have been vulnerable to late goals all season and failed to see out the game yet again as Reach struck.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]