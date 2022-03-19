Harry Anderson hands Bristol Rovers all three points with winner at Northampton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Harry Anderson hands Bristol Rovers all three points with winner at Northampton

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:14 pm
Harry Anderson scored the only goal at Northampton (Adam Davy/PA)
Harry Anderson’s first-minute goal proved to be the difference between Sky Bet League Two promotion-chasers Northampton and Bristol Rovers at Sixfields.

In a tight and scrappy encounter, the home side probably had the better opportunities, but they were unable to find a way past Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw.

Rovers got off to a dream start as they claimed the lead with just 38 seconds on the clock.

Northampton defender Fraser Horsfall’s intended backpass fell short and was pounced upon by the alert Harry Anderson, who kept his cool and tucked the ball between goalkeeper Liam Roberts’ legs from a tight angle to make it 1-0.

The Cobblers were stunned, but worked their way into the game and should have equalised in the 26th minute, only for Jon Guthrie to send his header from a Sam Hoskins free-kick on to the underside of the crossbar.

Paul Lewis then went even closer as he stung the palms of Rovers stopper Belshaw with a volley from 10 yards out.

Chances were at a premium in the second half, but the Cobblers once again rattled the goal frame in the 65th minute, Mitch Pinnock’s effort from 20 yards out hitting the bar.

The final half-hour saw Northampton work hard to find a breakthrough, but Rovers’ defence proved to be too good as the visitors comfortably held on for their eighth win in 10 games.

