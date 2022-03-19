Plymouth brush aside 10-man Accrington to claim fifth successive win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Plymouth brush aside 10-man Accrington to claim fifth successive win

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:18 pm
Panutche Camara opened he scoring for Plymouth (David Davies/PA)
League One play-off hopefuls Plymouth continued their impressive form with a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Accrington at Home Park.

Panutche Camara, Joe Edwards, Niall Ennis and Ryan Hardie were on the scoresheet as Argyle claimed their fifth successive win – all of which have come without conceding a goal.

Stanley threatened first when Michael Nottingham headed Sean McConville’s 10th-minute corner onto the bar.

However, it was the Pilgrims who opened the scoring when, two minutes after that let-off, Danny Mayor’s cross into the box was knocked down by Jordon Garrick for Camara to fire home.

Accrington had dominated possession during the first half but they were unable to take advantage and found themselves 2-0 down in the 37th minute.

Skipper Edwards created and finished the goal, going on a mazy run before losing the ball, which came back to him off a home defender and allowed him to continue his charge before finding space to slot past Toby Savin.

The outcome of the match was settled in a four-minute spell midway through the second half when Plymouth notched their third goal and Accrington lost goalkeeper Savin to a red card.

James Wilson put substitute Ennis in on goal to make it 3-0 in the 64th minutes and then Savin saw red after fouling Argyle’s top scorer Hardie on his way to goal. Savin was replaced by substitute keeper Liam Isherwood.

Edwards thundering drive came back off the upright after 77 minutes as Argyle piled on the pressure, and they added a fourth soon after when Mayor’s cross from the left was helped home by Hardie for his 19th goal of the season.

