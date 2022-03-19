Wigan crank up pressure on leaders with thumping win over struggling Morecambe

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Second-placed Wigan cranked up the pressure on Sky Bet League One leaders Rotherham with a thumping 4-1 victory over struggling Morecambe at the DW.

Josh Magennis scored his second goal in two matches to open the scoring after 19 minutes from Tendayi Darikwa’s cross.

Wigan had to wait until a minute before half-time to double their lead when Jason Kerr applied the finishing touch after James McClean’s corner was flicked on by Tom Naylor.

Dylan Connolly pulled one back for Morecambe four minutes after the restart from the penalty spot after Cole Stockton had seen a shot blocked by a Wigan hand.

But the home side remained in charge and secured the points with two goals in the space of two minutes at the three-quarter mark.

First, Will Keane bagged his 20th goal of the campaign by nodding home Naylor’s goalbound header.

Then, Stephen Humphrys lashed home a left-foot volley from the edge of the area.