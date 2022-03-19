Crawley end losing run to dent Swindon’s play-off bid

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Tom Nichols and substitute Isaac Hutchinson struck late goals to end Crawley’s run of three straight defeats with a 3-1 home win over play-off hopefuls Swindon.

Josh Davison cancelled out Kwesi Appiah’s opener for Crawley shortly after the break, but Swindon’s play-off hopes were dented when Nichols and Hutchinson both found the net to silence 1,000 travelling fans.

Crawley head coach John Yems went into the game desperate to improve a wretched record of only two wins in their previous 13 home league games, and he appealed to fans to make it “horrible for other teams to come and play”.

Jonny Williams drove an early chance wide for Swindon and veteran Crawley keeper Glenn Morris later dived to pushed away a low shot from the recalled Ryan East.

Injury-hit Crawley, who had Jack Powell hobble off after only 12 minutes, threatened through Ashley Nadesan before top-scorer Appiah put them in front by heading in a James Tilley cross on 29 minutes.

Swindon were later indebted to keeper Jojo Wollacott for pushing a goal-bound shot from Will Ferry around the post.

The Robins made a fast start to the second half and, after Harry McKirdy had forced Morris to save well, fellow forward Davison fired the equaliser with his fifth goal of the season after being fed by Jack Payne.

Crawley lived dangerously as Jake Hessenthaler denied Davison a second goal with a goal-line clearance after McKirdy and Jake O’Brien had gone close.

But the Reds regained the lead on 72 minutes when striker Nichols poked the ball in from close range after Wollacott could only parry an effort by substitute Hutchinson.

Hutchinson, on loan from Derby, sealed victory with his first goal for Crawley in the second minute of added on time to give the Reds a rare home win.