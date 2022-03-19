Akwasi Asante fires Chesterfield to vital victory against Maidenhead

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Akwasi Asante grabbed the only goal to help Chesterfield get their Vanarama National League title hopes back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Maidenhead.

Consecutive draws had seen Paul Cook’s men lose ground on leaders Stockport in recent weeks but they returned to winning ways at the Proact Stadium.

There were chances aplenty during the opening 45 in Derbyshire but Joe Quigley was unable to make the most of his openings and Laurence Maguire also hit the crossbar.

Nathan Ashmore continued to impress in the away goal for Maidenhead and former Portsmouth and Wigan boss Cook turned to his bench in the 63rd minute.

Asante got the call and responded to deliver the goods with a smart 76th-minute finish from outside the area to earn the hosts a welcome win but they are still seven points off Stockport, who beat Wealdstone by a 4-2 score.