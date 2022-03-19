Akwasi Asante fires Chesterfield to vital victory against Maidenhead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Akwasi Asante fires Chesterfield to vital victory against Maidenhead

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:22 pm
Akwasi Asante celebrates for Chesterfield (Nick Potts/PA)
Akwasi Asante celebrates for Chesterfield (Nick Potts/PA)

Akwasi Asante grabbed the only goal to help Chesterfield get their Vanarama National League title hopes back on track with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Maidenhead.

Consecutive draws had seen Paul Cook’s men lose ground on leaders Stockport in recent weeks but they returned to winning ways at the Proact Stadium.

There were chances aplenty during the opening 45 in Derbyshire but Joe Quigley was unable to make the most of his openings and Laurence Maguire also hit the crossbar.

Nathan Ashmore continued to impress in the away goal for Maidenhead and former Portsmouth and Wigan boss Cook turned to his bench in the 63rd minute.

Asante got the call and responded to deliver the goods with a smart 76th-minute finish from outside the area to earn the hosts a welcome win but they are still seven points off Stockport, who beat Wealdstone by a 4-2 score.

