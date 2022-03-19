Sutton held by promotion-chasing Tranmere By Press Association March 19, 2022, 5:24 pm Josh Hawkes scored for Tranmere (Martin Rickett/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Sutton slipped to ninth in League Two after being pegged back in a 1-1 draw with promotion-chasing Tranmere. Defender Ben Goodliffe opened the scoring for the hosts after just 15 minutes with his first goal since October. But Josh Hawkes hit his fifth of the season to ensure Micky Mellon’s side went three games without defeat. Matt Gray’s U’s are three points off the play-off pace after their third game without a win. And Rovers are now fifth on goal difference after just two wins from their last eight. The hosts started brightly in the sunshine as Enzio Boldewijn’s header was cleared off the line early on. But the early pressure paid off as Goodliffe headed home Boldewijn’s corner in the 15th minute. Veteran stopper Joe Murphy denied Sutton a second when he kept out Omar Bugiel. Tranmere threatened in the second half and got their deserved equaliser with 22 minutes left as Hawkes poked home at the back post. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Promotion-chasing Exeter pile more misery on Oldham Warren O’Hora fires promotion-chasing MK Dons to victory at Cambridge Sutton boss Matt Gray dealing with injury crisis ahead of Tranmere clash Swindon boss Ben Garner says ‘referee has made a mistake’ over Louis Reed red