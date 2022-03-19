Arbroath keep up pressure on Kilmarnock with win at Ayr By Press Association March 19, 2022, 5:24 pm Jack Hamilton broke the deadlock early in the second half (Jane Barlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Arbroath kept up the pressure at the top of the cinch Scottish Championship with a 1-0 win over Ayr, who finished with 10 men at a blustery Gayfield Park. Jack Hamilton thought he had given Arbroath – beaten 3-0 by Inverness last time out – an early lead, but saw his goal ruled out by an offside flag. Hamilton, though, did eventually break the deadlock five minutes into the second half when he headed in from a corner. Honest Men keeper Aidan McAdams parried midfielder Michael McKenna’s long-range effort and then saved with his legs from Luke Donnelly as the Red Lichties pressed for a second. Ayr finished the game with 10 men after striker Sam Ashford was shown a straight red card in the 78th minute for a rash challenge on Arbroath defender Jason Thomson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Late Logan Chalmers double secures stunning comeback Caley Thistle win at Raith Rovers Caley Thistle sweep Arbroath away to issue warning after three-month winless wait Shackles come off as Caley Thistle sweep to victory in the sun against Arbroath Only wins will do for Caley Thistle boss Billy Dodds, with leaders Arbroath next up