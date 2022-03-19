Promotion-chasing Exeter pile more misery on Oldham

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Exeter moved up to second in League Two after seeing off struggling Oldham 2-0 at Boundary Park.

Kyle Taylor opened the scoring seven minutes after half-time and Jevani Brown added a second deep into stoppage time despite Nigel Atangana’s dismissal.

Oldham’s Sam Hart had a spot-kick saved by Cameron Dawson as the hosts suffered a fourth straight loss.

Latics’ top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn swivelled smartly before seeing a 20-yard drive tipped over the top by Dawson.

At the other end Exeter’s ex-Oldham midfielder Timothee Dieng darted in to meet Brown’s cross, but failed to make a decisive touch.

Grecians’ skipper Pierce Sweeney glanced a header inches off target as he rose to meet Archie Collins’ corner.

Seven minutes after the restart Exeter struck when Taylor nodded home Jake Caprice’s cross.

The visitors were clearly buoyed by their opener, though Sam Stubbs ought to have made it two when he headed over the top from five yards.

Hart had a 73rd-minute spot-kick saved by Dawson after sub Atangana had fouled home sub Christopher Missilou.

Atangana was red-carded in stoppage time after he clattered into Missilou again, before Brown coolly converted Caprice’s cross in the dying seconds.