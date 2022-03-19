Dover’s relegation confirmed after defeat to Yeovil

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Dover’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed following a 2-0 loss at home to Yeovil.

The Kent outfit managed by Andy Hessenthaler had claimed only one victory all season and a 12-point deduction only added to their plight before this latest defeat sealed the inevitable.

Ben Barclay broke the deadlock for Town in the 19th minute with an excellent finish into the top corner.

No more goals were forthcoming before half-time but Dale Gorman secured the points for Yeovil with a superb 25-yard free-kick only 11 minutes into the second period.

It finished 2-0 to Yeovil with bottom club Dover, who are on minus four, now 35 points from safety with 11 games and a possible 33 points remaining.