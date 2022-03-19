Dover’s relegation confirmed after defeat to Yeovil

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Dover’s relegation confirmed after defeat to Yeovil

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:26 pm
Andy Hessenthaler’s side saw relegation confirmed after a 2-0 loss to Yeovil (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Dover’s relegation from the Vanarama National League was confirmed following a 2-0 loss at home to Yeovil.

The Kent outfit managed by Andy Hessenthaler had claimed only one victory all season and a 12-point deduction only added to their plight before this latest defeat sealed the inevitable.

Ben Barclay broke the deadlock for Town in the 19th minute with an excellent finish into the top corner.

No more goals were forthcoming before half-time but Dale Gorman secured the points for Yeovil with a superb 25-yard free-kick only 11 minutes into the second period.

It finished 2-0 to Yeovil with bottom club Dover, who are on minus four, now 35 points from safety with 11 games and a possible 33 points remaining.

