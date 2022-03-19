Oli Shaw’s late goal earns leaders Kilmarnock victory over Queen of the South By Press Association March 19, 2022, 5:26 pm Oli Shaw struck with just eight minutes left (Jeff Holmes/PA) Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[subtitle]] Email address Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. [[list_checkbox_text]] [[button_text]] By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration Check mark A check mark indicating successful registration. Registration complete Thank you for registering! A confirmation email has been sent to Back to [[site_name]] More from the Press and Journal Caley Thistle hard done by as Queen of the South depart with point in Championship Billy Mckay double sees Caley Thistle net Friday night victory at Queen of the South Caley Thistle 2-1 Queen of the South: Billy Dodds hails side’s resilience as Championship leaders win again Billy Dodds prepared to scrap out another victory over Queen of the South in order to reclaim top spot