Brandon Thomas-Asante hat-trick helps five-star Salford thrash sorry Scunthorpe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Brandon Thomas-Asante hat-trick helps five-star Salford thrash sorry Scunthorpe

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:28 pm
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice for Salford (Mike Egerton/PA)
Brandon Thomas-Asante scored twice for Salford (Mike Egerton/PA)

Brandon Thomas-Asante scored a hat-trick as Salford earned a thumping 5-1 home win over rock-bottom Scunthorpe.

Matt Smith’s opener and a stunner from Stephen Kelly completed the scoring as the Ammies recorded their biggest win of the season to leave Scunthorpe 10 points from safety in League Two.

The home side were cruising when Smith glanced a header beyond Iron goalkeeper Rory Watson after 17 minutes from captain Jason Lowe’s precision cross.

Thomas-Asante then scrambled home in first-half stoppage time to put Gary Bowyer’s side 2-0 up with Scunthorpe offering little in response.

Smith also had a well-taken early goal ruled out in a dominant first half.

But against the run of play the visitors grabbed a second-half lifeline when Joe Nuttall swept home after good work from substitute Sam Burns in the 61st minute.

That hope was extinguished six minutes later when Thomas-Asante pounced on Smith’s flick-on to slot through Watson’s legs.

Kelly then bent home a beauty and Thomas-Asante grabbed the match ball by rifling home the rebound after a stunning save from Watson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal