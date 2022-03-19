Nathan Ralph on target as Southend return to winning ways against Altrincham By Press Association March 19, 2022, 5:28 pm Nathan Ralph, right, found the net for Southend (Richard Sellers/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Nathan Ralph and Matthew Dennis both hit the back of the net to get Southend back to winning ways with a 2-0 Vanarama National League win over Altrincham. Defender Ralph bundled home his first goal of the season after a scramble in the box following a corner to put the hosts into the lead. Midfielder Dennis then turned in his eighth league goal of the season, tapping home from Jack Bridge’s neat pass. Southend’s second win in three matches helped wipe away frustrations from Tuesday’s 3-0 home loss to Dagenham. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Leam Richardson refuses to get carried away as big win boosts promotion push Steven Schumacher felt Plymouth were second best against Stanley despite big win Stockport score four second-half goals for comeback win against Wealdstone Jamar Loza on target at Barnet as Woking record back-to-back wins