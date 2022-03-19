Jamar Loza on target at Barnet as Woking record back-to-back wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Woking made it back-to-back Vanarama National League wins with a 2-0 victory against Barnet.

Moussa Diarra and Jamar Loza both scored for the Cardinals, who move up to 14th while the Bees drop to 17th.

Diarra put Woking in front in the 16th minute after bundling a corner ball into the net.

Barnet came close to the equaliser just after the half-hour mark when Ephron Mason-Clark had a chance, but Craig Ross was able to save.

Ross was called into action in the second half and he made a good save to repel Rob Hall’s curling free-kick.

Jamar Loza came close for the Cardinals, forcing a save from Aymen Azaza, but the forward eventually got his goal in the 87th minute as he slotted past the goalkeeper.