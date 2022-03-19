Jamar Loza on target at Barnet as Woking record back-to-back wins By Press Association March 19, 2022, 5:32 pm Jamar Loza, right, was on target for Woking (Kieran Cleeves/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Woking made it back-to-back Vanarama National League wins with a 2-0 victory against Barnet. Moussa Diarra and Jamar Loza both scored for the Cardinals, who move up to 14th while the Bees drop to 17th. Diarra put Woking in front in the 16th minute after bundling a corner ball into the net. Barnet came close to the equaliser just after the half-hour mark when Ephron Mason-Clark had a chance, but Craig Ross was able to save. Ross was called into action in the second half and he made a good save to repel Rob Hall’s curling free-kick. Jamar Loza came close for the Cardinals, forcing a save from Aymen Azaza, but the forward eventually got his goal in the 87th minute as he slotted past the goalkeeper. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Barnet hit Dover for six Niall Maher tap-in keeps Halifax promotion push on course against Barnet Torquay suffer play-off setback as Barnet rally from two goals down to earn draw Notts County hit Barnet for six to get back to winning ways