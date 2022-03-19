Malachi Linton brace sees King’s Lynn beat fellow strugglers Aldershot

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A brace from Malachi Linton saw King’s Lynn beat fellow strugglers Aldershot 3-0.

The win sees the Linnets earn their first win in eight games, but they remain second from bottom in the National League while the Shots sit just above the relegation zone.

King’s Lynn went ahead 20 minutes in when Josh Barrett’s shot found Linton, who tapped the ball home.

Barrett had another chance just before half-time but Ethan Ross was able to save.

Linton struck again in the 56th minute after a loose ball in the box allowed the forward to slot home and double the lead.

Gold Omotayo sealed the three points with a third goal in the 90th minute, heading home a cross from Linton.