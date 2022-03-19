Stockport score four second-half goals for comeback win against Wealdstone By Press Association March 19, 2022, 5:32 pm Paddy Madden (left) kickstarted Stockport’s comeback win over Wealdstone (Simon Marper/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Leaders Stockport scored all their goals in a second-half flurry to dispatch Wealdstone 4-2 for their eighth National League victory on the spin. Paddy Madden sparked a comeback with a penalty, before teeing up Ryan Johnson to level the clash. Ashley Palmer buried Antoni Sarcevic’s corner to hand the hosts the lead, before Sarcevic himself tapped home to complete a fine turnaround win. Jack Cook and Aaron Henry had handed the visitors what appeared a commanding 2-0 lead at the break, only for Stockport to flip the script after the interval. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close More from the Press and Journal Rhys Browne scores twice as Wealdstone hold on for win over strugglers Weymouth Allan Macphee goal earns Forres Mechanics narrow win against Inverurie Locos: Nairn County too strong for Strathspey Thistle Ash Palmer fires leaders Stockport to victory over Woking Stockport take over at the top on the back of strong second-half show