Wrexham run comes to an end with draw at Bromley

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Wrexham’s winning run was halted at five National League games as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Bromley.

The result left the Red Dragons in fourth, four points off the top three, while Bromley sit ninth and four points off the play-off places.

Wrexham had chances in the first half but Paul Mullin and Ollie Palmer were unable to find the net.

Bromley could have taken the lead just before half-time but Jude Arthurs headed a cross just wide.

The Ravens came close in the second half when Luke Coulson had his effort saved from close range before Ali Al-Hamadi collided with Rob Lainton, forcing the Wrexham goalkeeper to be carried off on a stretcher.

The hosts had another chance to snatch three points at the end, but Chris Bush’s header flew just over the bar.