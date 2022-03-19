Profligate Sunderland left frustrated after draw at Lincoln

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Profligate Sunderland left frustrated after draw at Lincoln

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 5:48 pm
Jermain Defoe went close for Sunderland in the draw at Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)
Jermain Defoe went close for Sunderland in the draw at Lincoln (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Wasteful Sunderland were held to a goalless draw by Lincoln at Sincil Bank.

Alex Neil’s side created a string of chances but poor finishing, combined with solid Lincoln defending, saw the match end in a draw.

Sunderland had the better of a scrappy first half. The dangerous Patrick Roberts saw an effort deflected over while Jack Clarke fired inches wide.

Clarke narrowly missed the target with another effort as the visitors made a bright start to the second half.

The Black Cats went even closer after 55 minutes when Roberts’ cut-back found Corry Evans, who hit the post.

There was another chance for Clarke after 62 minutes as he shot inches wide after the City defence had been sliced open.

Neil sent on Jermain Defoe for the closing stages and the former England international almost made an immediate impact with a smart turn and shot which went just the wrong side of the post.

However, City enjoyed a good spell of their own and substitute Liam Cullen almost broke the deadlock eight minutes from time when his header was brilliantly saved by Anthony Patterson.

Sunderland then almost pinched all three points in added time when Jordan Wright pulled off a stunning save to keep out a header from Ross Stewart.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal