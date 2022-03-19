Richie Wellens hails Paul Smyth’s stunning equaliser after Orient comeback win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Richie Wellens hails Paul Smyth’s stunning equaliser after Orient comeback win

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:08 pm
Orient manager Richie Wellens saluted Paul Smyth’s spectacular equaliser after the 3-1 comeback win over Rochdale (Kieran Cleeves/PA Images).
Richie Wellens admitted Paul Smyth’s spectacular equaliser transformed the mood of the crowd as Leyton Orient fought back to beat Rochdale 3-1 in League Two.

Orient fell behind to Alex Newby’s sixth-minute strike but Smyth levelled five minutes before the break.

Ruel Sotiriou fired the home side ahead on 58 minutes and and substitute Harry Smith wrapped up the comeback 10 minutes from time with his 14th goal of the campaign.

The fightback enabled Wellens to mark his first home game in charge with a morale-boosting win, the Londoners’ first in nine home matches.

“The goal from Paul Smyth was a special equaliser and a massive turning point in the game,” said Wellens.

“I felt the win had been coming if I’m honest after two difficult away trips where we could have nicked a win. But today’s is an important one.

“The crowd stuck with us. Maybe that’s the accumulation of 15 games without a win but it was important they stuck with us.

“We changed our shape second half and matched them up and then I thought we steamrolled them and could have scored more goals.

“Their keeper has pulled off some good saves. We missed a few little chances we could have made more of and they have had one shot in the second half.”

Rochdale manager Robbie Stockdale pulled no punches after the defeat.

“We have said some pretty harsh words in our dressing room and the players know exactly how I feel about that game,” he said.

“It wasn’t good enough, particularly in that second period.

“First half I thought we played well and obviously got the opening goal but we missed a couple more chances and it took a fantastic strike from Orient to get on level terms just before half time which I didn’t think they deserved.

“Second half we stopped doing what you have to do in every match to get a result and that’s just basics.

“When we’re good, we seem to be very good but when we’re bad, we’re a very poor version of ourselves. Let’s be absolutely crystal clear, that second half it could have been more goals to Orient.

“They put lots of balls into our box. They pressurised us at every opportunity and they managed the game well.”

