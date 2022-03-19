Nathan Jones insists automatic promotion is ‘not dreaming’ as Luton go third

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Nathan Jones insists automatic promotion is ‘not dreaming’ as Luton go third

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:08 pm
Nathan Jones’ side moved up to third (Nigel French/PA)
Luton manager Nathan Jones insists automatic promotion from the Sky Bet Championship is not a fanciful notion after the Hatters moved up to third with an excellent 3-1 victory at Hull.

Jones has this season worked minor miracles under a tight budget and amid recent injuries to key defenders.

But Luton are now just six points off the top two after an accomplished victory at the MKM Stadium.

Jones said: “To come away from home and put in such an emphatic performance was great.

“We took the lead early on and never looked back. We defended our box really well, scored a few good goals and could have scored more. The only tinge of disappointment is conceding that late goal.

“It (automatic promotion) is not dreaming – we know what we can achieve.

“We’ve got the resources to be in the bottom three but we don’t work with resources.

“We’re a good side that works hard. Bournemouth are a wonderful side. Fulham are a wonderful side.

“If we’re anywhere near them two at the end of the season we’ll be in a wonderful position.

“If we end up in the Premier League, that will be brilliant – we’ve got momentum.”

Luton deserved three points in East Yorkshire and flew out of the traps against their dazed rivals.

Elijah Adebayo opened the scoring after just nine minutes following a sustained spell of pressure on Hull’s right.

Matt Ingram might have done better to prevent Adebayo’s firm strike from going in, but the Hull goalkeeper could do nothing about Luton’s second after 56 minutes.

Defender Sean McLoughlin needlessly gave possession to Adebayo, whose wise pass inside the penalty area gifted Harry Cornick an unmissable chance from close range.

James Bree’s smart free-kick put the game out of sight at 72 minutes, with Tom Eaves’ tap-in with the last kick of the game a mere footnote to a one-sided encounter.

Jones said: “I’m not getting sacked if we lose the next eight games, but we’re in a great position.

“The Championship is such a difficult league but we’ve got to make sure we keep sticking to what we do. There’s eight games to go and anything can happen.

“We’ve got six centre-halves out right now. No side in the world can maintain the levels like that so we need the break to try to get players back.

“We’ll come back after the break ready for a real big spell.”

Hull have now lost five games on the bounce at the MKM Stadium, but manager Shota Arveladze insists that their poor home form is because of individual errors rather than any deep-rooted issues.

He said: “It’s difficult to explain. Football can be really unfair. I still believe we didn’t really deserve to concede three goals.

“We could have stayed in the game, but, unfortunately, it happens. We made mistakes and that is the difference at home and away – and we need to be better.

“When players make mistakes, they will learn from the them all the time. But the more (mistakes they make) the less points we have.

“I said thank you to the boys (after the game). It was the end of a hard week and we were against a stronger opponent.

“We make more mistakes at home than away. It’s as simple as that. I don’t want to blame anyone. I don’t think it’s about away or home – it’s just about football.

“Our supporters are unbelievable and they stayed with us until the last whistle.

“We have a lot of small injuries, but we disappointed them at home again and we will try to win them back.”

