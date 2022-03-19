Day at the races did my Bristol Rovers boys no harm – Joey Barton

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Day at the races did my Bristol Rovers boys no harm – Joey Barton

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:20 pm
Bristol Rovers manager Joey Barton let his players attend Cheltenham this week (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton praised his team’s maturity as they claimed a crucial 1-0 win at Sky Bet League Two promotion rivals Northampton.

Harry Anderson latched on to Fraser Horsfall’s short backpass to fire the Gas into the lead after just 38 seconds.

And despite a strong response from the Cobblers, who twice hit the goal frame, Rovers returned to the West Country with three precious points in their back pocket.

It was Rovers’ fourth league win in a row, and the third in a week where the players also managed to squeeze in a day out at the Cheltenham Festival.

The win saw the Gas move up to fourth and level on points with Northampton, who stay in the automatic promotion places in third.

“You know when you come here to Northampton you are in for a battle,” said Barton.

“It has been a big week for us, and to win four games in a row in this division is a big achievement.

“The boys went to Cheltenham and had a day at the races, we trusted them with that, and then they turn up and give that kind of performance.

“It is a real tip of the cap for what a group we have got, what a group of young men, what a really good team ethic and spirit we have got building.

“You are going to be tested when you come here.

“Northampton are a good side and they ride where they do in the division because they are very, very effective at what they do.

“We had to stand up to that challenge today, and to a man I thought we were outstanding.”

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was left to rue his side’s lack of fortune in front of goal.

Jon Guthrie and Pinnock both came close, while Paul Lewis also drew a fantastic one-handed save out of visiting goalkeeper James Belshaw.

They could not find a way through, but the Australian was far from downhearted afterwards.

“Overall in the game, we have hit the woodwork twice, Paul Lewis has a great snapshot in the box and their keeper pulls off a hell of a save,” said the Cobblers boss.

“Overall I think we have at least done enough to get a point, if not get the win.

“What I am really proud about today is that my players kept working really hard, dominated most of the game, and the fans stuck with us throughout.

“They really drove us on and it was great they did stick with us and show that togetherness.

“I said to the players after the game, that if you give that type of effort you usually deserve to get something out of the game.

“It doesn’t change our perspective on what we are trying to do and what we need, the amount of wins we need.

“The number of games is getting shorter, but the number of wins we need doesn’t change, and we can go on a run to do that.”

