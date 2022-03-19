Stephen Crainey happy with Fleetwood point after below-par Doncaster display

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stephen Crainey admitted he did not feel his Fleetwood players had done enough to earn all three points from their 0-0 draw with Doncaster.

After his weary side played out a stalemate at home to fellow relegation battlers, Crainey admitted the clean sheet was the thing that pleased him the most.

“I’ve got mixed feelings about the draw,” he said. “Before the game we obviously wanted to win and get three points and we didn’t get that today.

“Of late we’ve been playing really good football and not getting the rewards from it.

“Today I didn’t think we played that well but we got a point, so we’ll take that as a positive and we’ll go away and rest and recuperate before our next game.

“I don’t think the pitch invites good football at the moment, to be honest, and you need to adjust and adapt.

“We can do better and we will do better in future games, we just looked a bit short of energy

“It’s nice to get a clean sheet, we’ve not kept one in quite a while and when you don’t win games of football you have to make sure you don’t lose them and that’s what we’ve done today.

“It’s a point earned and we’ll try to take the positives out of today and move on.

“Credit to the lads, they saw it through and we got the point, but we’re disappointed not to get all three.”

With his side second bottom in the table, Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey also felt his side were good value for a share of the points.

Also clinging to their clean sheet as his main plus-point, McSheffrey suggested they might have nicked all three had their decision-making been better in attack.

“It feels like a missed opportunity,” he said. “I think the way we played in the first half we should have gone in ahead. We had some opportunities and good efforts, more entries into the final third, but we didn’t make the right decision with the final pass or the final shot. And those are the fine margins, really.

“The game got a bit scrappy in the second half, they made some subs and brought some experience onto the pitch and went a bit of a different way, but then as the game was going on the wind picked up and we were giving away a lot of fouls, so it was important we didn’t lose.

“We’ve kept a clean sheet which is obviously a positive to take from the game. We’d have loved to have won it, but if you can’t win then you don’t lose. We’ve gained a point on a couple of teams and if we can back it up with a big win next week (against Charlton) it could turn out to be a big point.

“We didn’t do enough to win it in terms of clear-cut chances. They camped us in our own half a bit at times, but they didn’t create anything clean themselves.”