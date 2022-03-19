Tam Courts hails Dundee United resilience after late victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Tam Courts hails Dundee United resilience after late victory

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:24 pm
Tam Courts hailed Dundee United’s resilience (Andrew Milligan/PA)
Dundee United manager Tam Courts praised his team’s resilience after they came from behind to defeat St Mirren in Paisley.

Jay Henderson had put the home side in front before Dylan Levitt equalised and Marc McNulty grabbed the equaliser after Saints goalkeeper Jak Alnwick had been sent off.

The win moves United up to fourth place in the cinch Premiership table and Courts felt it could be a significant result with just two matches remaining before the league split.

He said: “We’ve only been beaten twice in about 10 or 11 games so we’ve been pretty resolute. But at this stage of the season three points are pretty significant.

“I felt this was a must-win game for both teams today because of the way the fixtures were landing elsewhere. And that’s why we were determined to push on and get the victory in the end.

“What a time and what a moment it was to score. And it’s a huge opportunity for us to go on to finish the season strongly.

“The first 45 minutes today was probably up there with the worst in my tenure. The timing and the manner of the St Mirren goal rocked us a little bit. It dented our confidence and we couldn’t get any rhythm.

“In the second 45 minutes we just tried to simplify it for the players. We made a couple of changes that naturally helped us and once we got back to level terms I felt there was only going to be one team that was going to win the match.”

His opposite number Stephen Robinson had no complaints about the result that sees St Mirren stay in ninth place.

He said: “I didn’t think we deserved anything. We started brilliantly with Jay’s goal, it was a superb strike. I thought him and Conor Ronan were the only bright sparks that we had.

“We didn’t pass the ball well enough in the second half when United started turning us. We didn’t defend well enough and were taken touches when we shouldn’t have been.

“I think it was fear. We had a 20-minute spell before half-time when we controlled the game and had lots of corners but we came out in the second half and we stepped off.

“I didn’t think our forward players gave us anything in terms of our press. We didn’t play or pass the ball, so if you’re not going to do that you’re going to play the next 47 minutes defending and we didn’t defend well enough when we needed to.”

