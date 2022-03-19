Karl Robinson hails ‘colossus’ Luke McNally following last-gasp equaliser

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Oxford boss Karl Robinson admits he could not see an equaliser coming until centre-half “colossus” Luke McNally headed in a last-gasp leveller to earn United a valuable 1-1 draw against fellow play-off hopefuls Ipswich.

McNally powerfully headed home Herbie Kane’s corner at the far post five minutes into stoppage time to leave fifth-placed Oxford eight points clear of ninth-placed Town with seven games to go..

Until McNally’s leveller, Ipswich had been the better side in the second half and they looked to be on course for victory after Bersant Celina turned in Wes Burns’ cross in the 70th minute at the end of a flowing counter-attack.

Robinson said: “I’d actually just said to my assistant, Craig Short, that if we stand here for the next three days, I don’t think we’re going to score – and then the big man – the colossus – heads it in.

“I grew up with my dad telling me how big and how strong Ron Yeats was, and I grew up thinking how big and how much of a physical presence centre-halves should have.

“And Luke’s got that physical presence.

“In possession I don’t think it was his best performance.”

In a clash between two of League One’s form teams, Robinson felt his side had chances to take the lead in the first half but was hugely impressed by the way Ipswich came out after the break.

He added: “In the first half we were very good. We missed two one-on-ones and had four what I would call good opportunities to score.

“Then all of a sudden in the second half they were brilliant.

“They caused so many problems for us, tactically and technically, and we panicked a bit – we looked quite edgy, which is completely not like us.

“I don’t think people realised – and I completely underestimated – the strength of the wind. I thought we were really good first half, but it was maybe down to the wind more than what I thought!

“But they’re a good team and their manager – what a nice and humble man he is, and I wish him luck.

“But from our point of view, we keep them eight points away from us which is big with seven games to go.

“Our performance wasn’t great, but we fought like anything. I think we’re the top scorers in the country in the last 10 minutes of games, so that’s a tremendous never-say-die attitude.

“But we managed to get the point, which is extremely pleasing, and I’m going to enjoy tonight, although it is very frustrating that we didn’t play well.”

Wes Burns was a constant threat for Ipswich, but they paid the price for not scoring a second goal when on top in the second half.

Town boss Kieran McKenna said: “There’s extreme disappointment in that dressing room, and extreme disappointment for our fans who were quite fantastic today.

“I thought in the second half it was a performance that deserved the win.

“We probably should have put the game to bed with a second goal.

“We have seen games out well before in my time here, we just switched off the once this time.”

He added of Burns’ performance: “Wes was always going to give us penetration with the way Oxford pressed, and I was pleased with our patterns and our structure, we did most things well.

“With that very strong wind going from one end to the other, I fancied our chances in the second half. We had enough good chances to get a second goal.”

“Any time you concede in the 95th minute you are going to feel pretty sick, and that’s especially the case because a win would have been big for us.

“We now have a full week to get ourselves ready for Plymouth. For me it’s good that we’re up next against a good team in good form, at Portman Road.”