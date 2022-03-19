Matt Taylor relieved after Exeter win ‘brutal game to watch’ and go second

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Matt Taylor relieved after Exeter win ‘brutal game to watch’ and go second

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:42 pm
Exeter manager Matt Taylor felt his side were far from their best (Tim Markland/PA)
Exeter boss Matt Taylor saluted another “big result” for his team after they triumphed 2-0 at struggling Oldham.

The Grecians moved up to second in the table behind Forest Green thanks to second-half goals from Kyle Taylor and Jevani Brown.

But the visitors rode their luck, needing goalkeeper Cameron Dawson to save Sam Hart’s 73rd-minute penalty while substitute Nigel Atangana was sent off in stoppage time with the game still only 1-0.

“It was a pretty brutal game to watch at times,” said Taylor.

“Whether that was down to the pitch, fatigue, or even nerves from both sides, I’m not sure.

“Once we got the first goal early in the second half, though, that helped settle us down.

“Credit to Oldham. They came back at us with the penalty and our sending-off, and I was starting to think a bit of ill-discipline might cost us.

“We had been better in the second half, though, we had been better with the ball and got in some great positions. Cameron Dawson definitely earned his corn, too.

“Make no mistake, this is a big result for us. We were far from our best, so this has been a big three points for us.

“We’ve got 10 games left now, there’s still 30 points to play for, and that’s a hell of a lot.

“We’re a bit closer to where we want to be, and I’m delighted because we’ve just found a way to get another vital victory.”

It was a largely uneventful first half at a bright and breezy Boundary Park.

Oldham’s top scorer Davis Keillor-Dunn went closest when his arrowing drive was superbly tipped over the top by Dawson.

Taylor headed Exeter in front shortly after the restart, before Oldham’s Hart saw a spot-kick superbly saved by the visiting goalkeeper.

After Atangana had been red-carded in added-time, Brown wrapped up Exeter’s win in the dying seconds to consign Oldham to a fourth straight defeat.

Manager John Sheridan was understandably downbeat.

“It’s another tough one to take,” he said.

“We started OK. In the first half you wouldn’t have known who was the top or the bottom team.

“It was very tight, and possibly we had the better chances in the first half.

“I think the wind was a factor, but the first goal was a bad one.

“There was no pressure on them from us in the lead-up to it, and the lad gets up for a free header to score.

“That gave them the edge at that point, but then we got the break with the penalty.

“That summed our story up, though. It was a massive moment that was wasted, one that could have led to a totally different scenario.

“We were still naive at the end, when they were down to 10 men.

“We were pushing on and just left them a huge gap to go on and get the second.

“It’s difficult and we know where we are, but we’ve got to be more clinical in the massive moments.”

