Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink blames individual errors for defeat

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink blamed Burton’s 2-0 defeat at Charlton on individual errors.

Conor Washington put the Addicks ahead after 12 minutes as he raced onto goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray’s long kick and lifted his finish over Ben Garratt.

Corey Blackett-Taylor opened his goal account for the Addicks in the 42nd minute, producing a low right-footed finish from the edge of the box.

Burton have collected just one point from a possible 18 and failed to test McGillivray as he kept a third successive clean sheet at The Valley.

Hasselbaink said: “They have three shots on target – and score twice. We have 13 shots and don’t hit the target – at all.

“We were well in the game. It was not a classic but we were playing the majority of the game in their half.

“It is a mistake by Ben. He needs to come straight away – if he comes straight away, he clears it.

“Ben has been terrific for me, absolutely magnificent. So, in a way, he is due a mistake. Last week it was someone else.

“The second is also an individual mistake, that we are not close enough to the person who is going to shoot. We get punished for both. That has been a little bit our story for the away games we have been playing. We need to look at ourselves.

“We were well in the game – you can’t tell me that they were better. We got in the final third but our decision-making was very, very, very poor today.

“We were not calm enough, we didn’t pick the right decisions and were shooting from areas and they were going high.”

The victories over Burton and Gillingham on Tuesday night have pulled Charlton a comfortable 13 points clear of the relegation zone.

“Really pleased with the week’s work,” said Charlton manager Johnnie Jackson. “It was a great response from the team after the disappointment at Accrington last weekend. Two clean sheets, which is the bedrock if you want to go on runs and win games.

“There wasn’t loads in the game. They make it difficult with the long throw.

“They played the conditions quite well in the first half because there was quite a swirling wind and low sun that was to their advantage first half. They pump the long throw into your box and it’s difficult to stop at times because the guy [Tom Hamer] can reach the penalty box from pretty much anywhere in your half.

“You have to stand up to that. When we got the opportunities we were really clinical. We ran out comfortable winners in the end.

“Washington is looking for those balls. He likes playing on the shoulder and has got great movement – he wants it in behind for him to run onto. That can be from outfield players or the goalkeeper.

“Corey hasn’t done much training since Tuesday night and came out of that game pretty fatigued. I was keen to get him back out there, because I know how much of a threat he can be.”