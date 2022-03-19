We were worth more than a goalless draw against Portsmouth – Gareth Ainsworth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
We were worth more than a goalless draw against Portsmouth – Gareth Ainsworth

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:50 pm
Gareth Ainsworth felt his Wycombe side were worth more than a 0-0 draw against Portsmouth (Victoria Jones/PA)
Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth felt his side deserved more from their 0-0 draw at Portsmouth.

Only an inspired performance from Pompey goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu denied the play-off chasers all three points.

Ainsworth said: “I think we’ve played well today. We did everything but score and I’m really really proud of them. Pompey are a top tough team, and Danny Cowley has them well organised.

“Their goalkeeper was man of the match, so that says it all really, and we’ve gone four out of five without conceding.

“We’ve got seven cup finals ahead of us now, we’re really strong, and we’ve got a hell of a chance to get into that top six. We’re now turning heads in the division.

“We’ve got players that are quite rightly competing for places, and saying gaffer, we’re ready, so it keeps those in the team on their toes.”

The only chance of the first half fell to Wycombe in the 33rd minute.

A through ball from Daryl Horgan found Anis Mehmeti with just the goalkeeper to beat, but Bazunu blocked the shot with his legs.

Wycombe kept the pressure on at the start of the second half.

With 55 minutes gone, Garath McCleary fired a soft shot wide of Bazunu’s post, but there was an even greater chance for Wycombe after 62 minutes.

A through ball saw Sam Vokes go around Bazunu, but the Irishman recovered well to push the goalbound shot away for a corner.

There was controversy after 64 minutes when Wycombe defender Ryan Tafozolli escaped a red card for pulling George Hirst back when he was through on goal.

Pompey failed to muster a single shot on target as their faint top six hopes were all but ended.

Home manager Danny Cowley said: “I am a bit disappointed today. I thought we were a bit flat. We know Wycombe are a powerful team. They’ve come from the Championship, and have signed some good players whilst there.

“I don’t really want to talk about the George Hirst incident. Everybody could see what happened. That’s two games in a row now that a game-changing moment has gone against us.

“Gavin is a top goalkeeper and deserved man of the match. He’s been brilliant with his feet all season. I think it was a good display defensively, but offensively we looked tired.

“It’s hard to be critical because we’ve been playing Saturdays and Tuesdays with 13 fit senior players.

“We have a 16-day break now, which will give us a chance to recover physically and mentally for the eight remaining games.”

