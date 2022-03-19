Neil Harris feels Gillingham draw with Sheffield Wednesday has given squad boost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Neil Harris feels Gillingham draw with Sheffield Wednesday has given squad boost

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 6:52 pm
Neil Harris says Gillingham’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday has given his players a lift (Nigel French/PA)
Neil Harris says Gillingham’s draw with Sheffield Wednesday has given his players a lift (Nigel French/PA)

Gillingham boss Neil Harris believes his team can take huge belief from their goalless draw with League One promotion-chasing Sheffield Wednesday.

The Gills boosted their survival hopes with a point at Priestfield in a game they could have won had it not been for some smart saves from Wednesday keeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell.

Harris and his team still have plenty of work to do to avoid the drop to the fourth tier, now sitting a point clear outside of the relegation zone, albeit having played one game more than AFC Wimbledon just below them.

But the Gillingham boss, who only joined six weeks ago, believes the draw with the Owls has given his players a huge psychological boost.

He said: “It’s a performance which gives us a lot of pride. But also a lot of confidence and belief as well.

“It’s a massive positive for the players that we stood strong and it means a lot to move out of the relegation zone.

“The players are buzzing but we’ve achieved nothing yet. All we’ve done is take a step in the right direction.”

Sheffield Wednesday came into the game having lost just one of their last six and were expected to further boost their play-off ambitions.

But Gillingham had big chances through Charlie Kelman and Vadaine Oliver to take the win.

Harris felt his side would have fully deserved maximum points.

He added: “It was a strong performance, I thought we were the better team and deserved to win the game.

“We went toe-to-toe with arguably the best squad in the league.

“We knew there would be moments where they had the ball but we limited them to so few chances.”

Wednesday boss Darren Moore was left disappointed with his side’s pedestrian display but credited the hosts’ fighting spirit.

He said: “I just thought we didn’t show enough impetus first half.

“We had a lot of the ball but it was just too slow and too mundane.

“We didn’t show enough creativity and guile when we got into their box.

“They sat deep all afternoon, they had five across the back and four just in front of them – it made it quite difficult.

“We’ve scored 30 goals in 13 games, we’ve scored a lot of goals – you have to remember that.

“They’re fighting for their lives so you can’t condemn them for it. You have to give them credit.”

Despite a battling performance from the relegation-threatened Gills, Moore was always confident his team would keep a clean sheet.

He added: “I thought if we got that goal it would have forced them out and that would have created those spaces.

“But whilst they had the clean sheet, they were never going to go anywhere.”

