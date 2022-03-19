Eddie Jones refuses to answer questions over his future after England defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Eddie Jones refuses to answer questions over his future after England defeat

By Press Association
March 19, 2022, 11:40 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 6:42 am
Eddie Jones refused to answer questions over his future after England’s defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)
Eddie Jones refused to answer questions over his future after England’s defeat to France (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones refused to answer questions over his future after England slumped to a third-place finish in the Guinness Six Nations but accepted his performance as head coach has not been good enough.

France were crowned Grand Slam champions to claim their first title since 2010 after emerging emphatic 25-13 winners in Paris, although a jittery performance caused by the nerves of the occasion prevented them from pulling clear at any stage.

It is the third time in five years that England have ended the tournament nursing three defeats, a poor return that raises questions over Jones’ suitability to continue as head coach just 18 months out from the World Cup.

But he insisted it is up to Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney to decide if he should continue.

“That is not a question I need to answer. I just do my job. It’s a question for other people to answer. I am not even thinking about that,” Jones said.

“I’m disappointed. Disappointed for the fans, for the players. I obviously haven’t done a good enough job, I accept that, but we’re moving in the right direction. The results aren’t good enough. When you rebuild a team it takes time.”

England’s battling qualities that have been evident throughout the Six Nations prevented France from accelerating clear and early in the second half they dominated, scoring a try through Freddie Steward.

But Antoine Dupont replied with a classy try to wrestle back control and although the visitors stayed in the fight by showing admirable resilience, they lacked the firepower to dent a robust defence for a second time.

“France are deserved champions of the Six Nations, they are the best team, but we had enough chances to win that game, we just didn’t put them away. We were not quite clinical enough in doing that,” Jones said.

“That has been a little bit of the story for us in the Six Nations, we have put ourselves in positions to win the three games we have lost but not been clinical enough, not been good enough, to win those games.

“So that is disappointing, but the spirit we showed is going to make sure this team keeps moving in the right direction. This is a great benchmark game for us.

France v England – Guinness Six Nations – Stade de France
Antoine Dupont scored France’s third try in the win over England (Adam Davy/PA)

“We have got a lot of good young players coming through and some of the older guys are starting to play some really good rugby again, so we are going to have a good blend going through to the World Cup.”

France claimed their 10th Grand Slam and were worthy winners after conclusively proving themselves to be the best side in the tournament.

“This is our third tournament together as a team. We were very close twice so we know how difficult it is to win,” Dupont said.

“This is a very happy outcome and it’s nice to be able to celebrate the win. We wanted to write our place in history.

“Of course we have next year’s World Cup in mind, we discuss it between us, but for now we’ll enjoy the Grand Slam and we’ll start thinking about the World Cup later.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]