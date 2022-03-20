England escape with victory over hosts New Zealand at Women’s World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England escape with victory over hosts New Zealand at Women’s World Cup

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 6:36 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 7:12 am
England have improved their chances of playing in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals after squeaking home with a one-wicket victory over New Zealand in Auckland (Simon Marper/PA)
England have improved their chances of playing in the Women’s World Cup semi-finals after squeezing home with a one-wicket victory over New Zealand in Auckland.

The visitors won the toss and opted to bowl at Eden Park, with Sophie Ecclestone and Kate Cross each taking three wickets and Charlie Dean collecting a pair as New Zealand made 203 from 48.5 overs.

Natalie Sciver top-scored with 61 as England took 47.2 overs to beat the total, with captain Heather Knight making 42. Following a late collapse, it was left to Dean to close with veteran Anya Shrubsole, who roared with delight after hitting the winning single.

Sciver said in comments reported by The Guardian: “It’s crazy we got over the line when we probably should not have. I am in shock, there have been so many close games in this tournament.

“I knew I had to do most of the scoring and stay out there for a long time. It was tough bowling in the windy conditions, and a difficult wicket to find consistency.”

England started poorly with losses to Australia, the West Indies and South Africa before a change of fortunes with victories over India and now the tournament hosts.

The side next face Pakistan in Christchurch on Thursday.

