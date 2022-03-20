‘Excited’ Eddie Jones keeps the faith as he switches attention to the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Excited’ Eddie Jones keeps the faith as he switches attention to the World Cup

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 8:48 am Updated: March 20, 2022, 9:04 am
England head coach Eddie Jones is looking forward despite a disappointing Six Nations campaign (Adam Davy/PA)
England head coach Eddie Jones is looking forward despite a disappointing Six Nations campaign (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones has urged England fans to keep believing in his ability to lead the team to a successful World Cup next year, despite presiding over another failed Guinness Six Nations campaign.

England slumped to their third defeat of the tournament, with France crowned Grand Slam champions and claiming a first title since 2010 in Paris on Saturday evening.

For the third in five years, Jones’ side have ended the competition with just two wins and once more he is fighting for his future as head coach 12 months after he survived an inquest into finishing fifth.

Jones has called for supporters to show patience as he continues his pivot towards younger players such as Marcus Smith, Freddie Steward and Harry Randall, promising it will come good at France 2023.

“They’ve got to have some faith. I think I’ve done a reasonable job for England for the past seven years,” Jones said after the 25-13 loss.

“Am I pleased with the job I’m doing? I’m not pleased with the results. Do I think I’m coaching well? 100 per cent. I think I’m coaching well and sometimes you don’t get the results.

“I’ve coached for long enough to know this is all about rebuilding a team. Rebuilding a team at international level is a complex and intriguing project, particularly when you’re coaching a team like England where the expectation is so high.

“You don’t get any latitude when you’re bringing young players through who tend to be more inconsistent as they learn their craft at international level.

“Look at the French team, it took them three years to win the Championship. We’ve rebuilt the side from the last Six Nations. I think the progress is very positive and I couldn’t be more excited about the prospects for this team.

France Six Nations Rugby
England and Jones had a challenging Saturday evening in Paris (AP)

“The results aren’t the results we’d like – we’d all like to be winning tournaments and be at the top of the table, but we’re not quite good enough to do that now. But within the next 12 to 14 months when we prepare for the World Cup, we will be.

“We’ve got 12 Tests before the World Cup and if you look at that, it means guys like Freddie and Marcus and Harry are going to increase their Test experience by 100 per cent in that period.

“There is a great learning experience for them. I think the timing for our team going into the World Cup is very good.”

England’s performance is reviewed after every Six Nations but the timing of this latest slump gives Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney a dilemma.

BOA Sports New Briefing – BOA Headquarters
Rugby Football Union chief executive Bill Sweeney is facing a dilemma (PA)

If he is to end Jones’ reign, which has entered its seventh year, then he must act now knowing that with the World Cup just 18 months away, to part company closer to the event could be ruinous.

Jones continued to swat aside questions over his position, stating: “That’s not a question I need to answer. The only thing I am focusing on now is preparing for the summer tour to Australia.

“I can’t question the effort and spirit of the team. I thought that for three out of the Six Nations (matches) it was outstanding.

“But there are areas of our game we need to improve and there is about probably a three per cent gap between where we are and where we need to be.

“And that three per cent comes through a lot of hard work, a lot of dedicated focused work on certain areas of our game, certain areas to build in our game, and if we do that we are going to be in a good position. So it’s much more positive for England than 12 months ago.”

