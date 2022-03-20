Dundee United manager Tam Courts tips Dylan Levitt to reach very top of game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home Sport

Dundee United manager Tam Courts tips Dylan Levitt to reach very top of game

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 9:02 am
Tam Courts has predicted a bright future for Dylan Levitt (John Walton/PA)
Tam Courts has predicted a bright future for Dylan Levitt (John Walton/PA)

Dundee United manager Tam Courts tipped Dylan Levitt to reach the very top after his stunning equaliser against St Mirren.

The Manchester United loanee’s goal cancelled out an early opener from Jay Henderson and provided a platform for the Tannadice side to go on and win the contest 2-1 thanks to a late strike from Marc McNulty.

The Wales international has thrived during his time with United and his manager believes the 21-year-old has a bright future in the game.

Courts said: “In terms of technical ability, Dylan can play at a top, top level. With the Wales squad looking at younger players he’s going to get an increased opportunity at that level.

“He’s had a wonderful season and he’s learned a lot. He’s still learning a lot. I don’t think he’s perfect by any stretch of the imagination. But by having defining, match-winning performances, it’s great to see him at such a tender age producing those.

“I was directly behind his goal and he got the break of the ball. And I don’t think there’s another player on the pitch who could actually have executed it like that. It’s another big moment for him.

“He’s here to pick up that kind of experience. That’s not the type of game he’d normally be accustomed to with Man United’s under-23s. It was a match he battled well in and he did well to score the equaliser.”

St Mirren were poor in the second half and manager Stephen Robinson hoped his players could raise their game when they take on Motherwell next in early April.

He said: “I’ll take the blame in terms of we had to make changes and take the two wide players off because they tired.

“Greg (Kiltie) didn’t have an influence on the game at all or Eamonn (Brophy) and that’s a reflection on our performance.

“It was night and day from the Hearts performance (in the Scottish Cup). We need to get back to that level.

“We’ve got nothing to lose from the next two games, we go to Motherwell now and we have to perform.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal