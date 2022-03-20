Graham Alexander amazed Motherwell are still in top-six fight after latest loss

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Graham Alexander amazed Motherwell are still in top-six fight after latest loss

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 2:50 pm
Motherwell manager Graham Alexander is without a league win in 2022 (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Graham Alexander admits it is amazing that his Motherwell team still have a chance of making the top six after their run without a league win in 2022 continued.

The Motherwell boss called for his players to ensure their nightmare spell is something they can look back on from a positive position at the end of the season.

Motherwell’s 2022 went from bad to worse as Callum Hendry netted a brilliant winner in stoppage-time to seal a 2-1 victory for St Johnstone in Perth on Saturday.

It is now 11 league games without a win and not even taking the lead for the first time since Boxing Day, through Kevin van Veen’s solo effort, could help the Steelmen get back on track.

Hendry’s double ensured Motherwell dropped to eighth but they remain a point off sixth with games against St Mirren at home and Livingston away before the split and a top-half finish is still within their grasp.

“Amazingly so,” said Alexander. “That’s what we have to focus on. I know everyone in our club is hurting at the minute, we are all frustrated and angry, but the opportunity is right there in front of us.

“No-one seems to want to take it at the moment, it keeps getting thrown around at clubs. We have had so many opportunities but it’s still there for us.

“If we go into the next two games, or certainly the next one, with a positive attitude to go and grab it, then we could be looking at this as a tough time that we came through and eventually achieved our ambitions.”

If not, then Alexander could be under serious pressure with supporters of the fan-owned club growing increasingly frustrated with their run of form.

Fans were calling for substitutions as a poor second-half limped on without incident but it took Alexander until the 77th to make his only change.

Substitute Kaiyne Woolery, who had a strong case for a start on recent form, saw his driven cross diverted against the post two minutes later.

The attacker might have got a penalty rather than a yellow card had he gone down immediately after being challenged on a counter attack instead of staying on his feet and belatedly throwing himself to the ground.

Hendry soon netted in style to add to his first-half header to make it six goals in 10 matches since he returned from a loan spell at Kilmarnock.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a frustrating start to last season and failed to find the net in the league before moving to Aberdeen and then Killie on loan, but he has well and truly rediscovered his goalscoring form.

When asked what his goal spree was down to, he told Saints TV: “Getting my head down, training, taking my chances. Just not putting too much pressure on myself and just enjoying my football. I am reaping the rewards.”

The manner of the victory especially pleased assistant boss Steven MacLean, who was in charge in the absence of Covid-hit Callum Davidson.

“Every player kept going right to the end and it just shows the character we have got in the group,” MacLean said.

“It’s the first time we have come back from a losing position this season so it shows they are fighting for the cause.”

