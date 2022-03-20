RFU ‘fully supports’ Eddie Jones despite England’s underwhelming Six Nations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
RFU 'fully supports' Eddie Jones despite England's underwhelming Six Nations

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 2:58 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 3:04 pm
England boss Eddie Jones retains the backing of Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)
England boss Eddie Jones retains the backing of Twickenham (Adam Davy/PA)

Eddie Jones has been given the full backing of the Rugby Football Union despite another disappointing Guinness Six Nations campaign in which England finish third.

The RFU has moved quickly to end any doubt over Jones’ future in the wake of Saturday night’s 25-13 defeat by France, who were crowned Grand Slam champions in Paris.

It is the third time in five years that England have ended the competition with three losses and comes just 12 months after the Australian head coach survived an inquest into finishing fifth.

However, the RFU is confident he remains the right man for the job.

“Eddie Jones is building a new England team and against a clear strategy we are encouraged by the solid progress the team has made during this Six Nations,” an RFU spokesperson said.

“The RFU continues to fully support Eddie, the coaching team and players and we are excited about the summer tour and the progress to rebuild a winning England team.”

Jones will once again meet with Twickenham’s anonymous ‘advisory panel’ to analyse another failed campaign, but he will enter the process knowing his future is assured with the World Cup just 18 months away.

“Eddie and his team of coaches and players will conduct a full review as is normal after each tournament,” the spokesperson said.

“The RFU advisory panel – which consists of board and executive members, former players and coaches, along with Eddie – will also undertake a debrief to discuss the strong positive steps forward during this campaign and the areas we need to address.

“The advisory group has been in place since 2019 and it meets regularly both during and after each tournament to evaluate clear targets and progression.”

