Mark Cooper leaves Barrow by mutual consent By Press Association March 20, 2022, 3:38 pm Mark Cooper has left Barrow (Isaac Parkin/PA) Mark Cooper has left his role as manager of Sky Bet League Two strugglers Barrow by mutual consent. The 53-year-old was in the process of serving an eight-game touchline ban for making reference to gender during an exchange with an assistant referee in the Bluebirds' clash with Exeter in August. Assistant manager Richard Dryden also leaves a club sitting 21st in the table, six points above the relegation zone after only one win in their last nine games. Barrow chairman Paul Hornby said in a statement: "After discussions on Saturday, it was ultimately decided that we would go our separate ways. "We would like to thank both Mark and Richard for their efforts during their time at Barrow and wish them every success in the future."