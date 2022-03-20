‘Punters right to boo’ – QPR boss Mark Warburton frustrated after Posh defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
‘Punters right to boo’ – QPR boss Mark Warburton frustrated after Posh defeat

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 4:04 pm
Mark Warburton was “disappointed beyond belief” after Sunday’s game (Steve Paston/PA)
QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted irate home fans had every right to jeer his team after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by struggling Peterborough.

Stuttering Rangers have lost five of their past six matches, have slipped to eighth in the Sky Bet Championship table, and are struggling to stay in the race for a play-off place.

Warburton, whose players were booed off after an appalling second-half display at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, said: “Those boos must hurt. They should hurt every player and every staff member to a man – and I’m sure it does.

“They care passionately. That will hurt. But the punters are right to boo.”

Luke Amos gave Rangers the lead after just nine minutes and they appeared to be in control.

But Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised shortly before half-time and then put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half after Jimmy Dunne had fouled Joe Ward.

Jack Marriott’s stunning strike then sealed Posh’s first win since Grant McCann’s recent appointment as manager, taking them off the bottom of the table.

“There’s anger, frustration and disappointment. I’m disappointed beyond belief,” Warburton said.

“We got the goal, had chances and then gave away an awful goal. Then I didn’t recognise us in the second half.

“We gave away an awful penalty – I can’t explain that – and then allowed Marriott to turn and shoot on his favourite foot.

“We have to look at that and say it was was so far below our best. We have to get back to back to basics quickly and not waste what is still a very good opportunity.

“You don’t become a bad team (overnight) and there are a lot of good players in that dressing room. But that was so far below our best in the second half.

“They’re good players, there’s no lack of quality, but we let ourselves down.”

It was Peterborough’s third win over QPR this season, having previously beaten them in the league and FA Cup.

McCann insisted the result was not a huge surprise in light of recent improved performances.

“I’ve seen it coming really, over the last four games,” he said.

“(On Sunday) I think we’ve seen a little bit of all those games but also robustness and we looked more controlled.

“In the second half I felt we were very much in control of all aspects of the game.

“I also thought we defended very well in the second half. We had to do all sorts to keep that ball out of our net, and credit to the players for doing that.

“It’s a good day’s work and it gives the boys a lot of confidence going into the international break.

“The break will be a great opportunity for us to work. The players will have a breather and then we’ll have a good 10 days of working with the players.

“The games will come thick and fast after the break again. It’s been relentless since I’ve come in. The break gives us some time to work.”

