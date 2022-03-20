‘Punters right to boo’ – QPR boss Mark Warburton frustrated after Posh defeat

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

QPR boss Mark Warburton admitted irate home fans had every right to jeer his team after Sunday’s 3-1 defeat by struggling Peterborough.

Stuttering Rangers have lost five of their past six matches, have slipped to eighth in the Sky Bet Championship table, and are struggling to stay in the race for a play-off place.

Warburton, whose players were booed off after an appalling second-half display at the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium, said: “Those boos must hurt. They should hurt every player and every staff member to a man – and I’m sure it does.

“They care passionately. That will hurt. But the punters are right to boo.”

Luke Amos gave Rangers the lead after just nine minutes and they appeared to be in control.

But Jonson Clarke-Harris equalised shortly before half-time and then put the visitors ahead from the penalty spot early in the second half after Jimmy Dunne had fouled Joe Ward.

Jack Marriott’s stunning strike then sealed Posh’s first win since Grant McCann’s recent appointment as manager, taking them off the bottom of the table.

“There’s anger, frustration and disappointment. I’m disappointed beyond belief,” Warburton said.

“We got the goal, had chances and then gave away an awful goal. Then I didn’t recognise us in the second half.

“We gave away an awful penalty – I can’t explain that – and then allowed Marriott to turn and shoot on his favourite foot.

“We have to look at that and say it was was so far below our best. We have to get back to back to basics quickly and not waste what is still a very good opportunity.

“You don’t become a bad team (overnight) and there are a lot of good players in that dressing room. But that was so far below our best in the second half.

“They’re good players, there’s no lack of quality, but we let ourselves down.”

It was Peterborough’s third win over QPR this season, having previously beaten them in the league and FA Cup.

McCann insisted the result was not a huge surprise in light of recent improved performances.

“I’ve seen it coming really, over the last four games,” he said.

“(On Sunday) I think we’ve seen a little bit of all those games but also robustness and we looked more controlled.

“In the second half I felt we were very much in control of all aspects of the game.

“I also thought we defended very well in the second half. We had to do all sorts to keep that ball out of our net, and credit to the players for doing that.

“It’s a good day’s work and it gives the boys a lot of confidence going into the international break.

“The break will be a great opportunity for us to work. The players will have a breather and then we’ll have a good 10 days of working with the players.

“The games will come thick and fast after the break again. It’s been relentless since I’ve come in. The break gives us some time to work.”