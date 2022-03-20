Chelsea and Manchester City reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Chelsea and Manchester City reach Women’s FA Cup semi-finals

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 4:24 pm
Ellen White celebrates her goal against Everton (Martin Rickett/PA)
Chelsea and Manchester City powered into the Women’s FA Cup semi-finals with comfortable victories over Birmingham and Everton respectively on Sunday.

West Ham were also victorious at third-tier Ipswich as the line-up for the last four was completed.

The three sides join Arsenal, who saw off Coventry United on Friday, in Monday’s draw.

Chelsea produced a superb second-half display to thrash Birmingham 5-0 at Kingsmeadow.

The first half was tight but last season’s double winners did not look back after Magdalena Eriksson opened the scoring on the stroke of half-time.

Drew Spence doubled the lead before Beth England added a brace and Niamh Charles also got on the scoresheet. Jonna Andersson headed against the bar late on in a dominant showing.

City cruised through with Lauren Hemp twice on target in a 4-0 rout of Everton at the City Football Academy.

Hemp netted either side of half-time, first smashing in from close range and then flicking in at the near post from a corner, after Lucy Bronze had earlier hit the post.

Lauren Hemp celebrates her goal
Lauren Hemp celebrates her goal (Martin Rickett/PA)

Caroline Weir added a third with a brilliant long-range strike before Ellen White wrapped up the scoring in stoppage time.

A Lisa Evans effort proved the difference as the Hammers edged past National League Southern Premier Division leaders Ipswich 1-0.

Evans struck in the 31st minute to settle a tight contest after Lucy Parker had earlier hit the bar for the Londoners.

