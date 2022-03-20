England need seven wickets for victory in second Test as West Indies dig in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
England need seven wickets for victory in second Test as West Indies dig in

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 7:46 pm Updated: March 20, 2022, 7:52 pm
England’s Saqib Mahmood and captain Joe Root celebrate the dismissal of Shamarh Brooks (Ricardo Mazalan/AP).
England’s bid to snatch victory in the second Test against the West Indies was set to go all the way, with seven wickets needed in the final session and Kraigg Brathwaite once again standing firm.

Joe Root declared 281 ahead at the lunch break on day five, leaving his bowlers 65 overs to push for a result in benign conditions at the Kensington Oval.

That seemed a tough ask given the hosts occupied 187.5 overs in their first innings, but an early breakthrough for Jack Leach and two more in a rousing spell from debutant Saqib Mahmood gave England a hint.

The familiar figure of Brathwaite was standing in their way, following up his 11-hour century in the first innings with the beginnings of another defiant rearguard.

At tea, he was 32 not out from 87 balls, with Jermaine Blackwood, also fresh from a century on day three, in support on 14no.

The match situation looked eerily similar to last week’s drawn match in Antigua, where England invited the West Indies to chase 286 in 71 overs, also had them 65 for three with one session left and ended up falling six wickets short.

England resumed 136 ahead with all 10 wickets intact and came out gunning for quick, risky runs in a morning that saw three separate rain delays.

Dan Lawrence
Dan Lawrence impressed with the bat for England (Ricardo Mazalan/AP).

A selfless batting display saw them add 145 in 24.5 overs, losing six wickets along the way. Alex Lees and captain Root both made hasty exits, slog-sweeping Veerasammy Permaul to deep-midwicket, before Zak Crawley whipped Alzarri Joseph off his hips into the hands of a diving Jayden Seales.

The arrival of Ben Stokes kicked things up a notch, as the all-rounder thumped Kemar Roach for four then clubbed him over mid-wicket for six. He was out for 19 just after the second rain shower, picking out the solitary cover fielder while eight other players marshalled the boundary.

Dan Lawrence continued to bat with the raw confidence that has seen his stock rise sharply in the Caribbean, picking up the baton as he top-scored with 41 in 39 balls, including two powerful sixes.

Jonny Bairstow also had some fun, launching Jason Holder over the ropes twice in consecutive deliveries.

Kraigg Brathwaite
Kraigg Brathwaite was standing firm for the hosts (Ricardo Mazalan/AP).

Both men were unselfish to the end, holing out in the deep attempting more big hits, before Root declared at lunch on 185 for six.

Chris Woakes came close to teasing a bat-pad chance from Brathwaite with the first ball of the innings, but it was the early introduction of Leach that got England going. John Campbell fed a catch to Lees at short-leg, with England wisely overturning the on-field decision via DRS.

Saqib then put some real wind in England’s sails in a five-over spell that saw him generate good pace and carry as well as some movement off the seam. Shamarh Brooks succumbed first, slashing to Crawley who juggled the ball twice but gave it enough air for Root to swoop in and gather.

The England skipper took the next chance cleanly at first slip, Antigua’s player-of-the-match Nkrumah Bonner spraying a catch off the shoulder of the bat. Brathwaite and Blackwood shut the door for the next 108 balls, reaching the break with a sense of purpose.

