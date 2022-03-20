No need for England to panic despite Six Nations setback, insists Ben Youngs

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
No need for England to panic despite Six Nations setback, insists Ben Youngs

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 10:02 pm
Ben Youngs insists there is no need to panic after England’s third place finish in the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)
Ben Youngs insists there is no need to panic after England's third place finish in the Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

Ben Youngs has ruled out any sense of panic after England continued their countdown to the next World Cup with another underwhelming Guinness Six Nations.

Twelve months after finishing fifth, England have slumped to the same number of defeats – three – but have clinched third place behind Grand Slam champions France and their closest rivals Ireland.

While France were busy taking an important step in their development by claiming a first title since 2010, thereby issuing a statement ahead of the World Cup they are hosting next year, Eddie Jones’ men were regressing in the wake of a successful autumn.

Only 18 months remain to develop from a middling northern hemisphere side into a force capable of challenging for South Africa’s global crown, but Youngs insists there is still time to bridge the gap.

“The results haven’t been what we’d have liked, but there’s definitely no need to panic,” the Leicester scrum-half said.

“What I see is a group of experienced players and young players, an incredible coaching staff who are really clear about where we want to go and how we want to get there.

“It takes a bit of time to get there and we’re not there yet. I’m the first to say we’re not where we want to be, but I’m certainly not sitting here wondering if we’ll get to where we want to get to. I truly believe we will.

“I remember Ireland in 2018 had a really successful autumn, beating the All Blacks. And then in 2019 they didn’t win the Six Nations, Wales did, and at the World Cup they got knocked out in the quarters. Anything can happen.”

Jones has been criticised for what some perceive as a willingness to sacrifice the Six Nations in pursuit of lifting the Webb Ellis trophy, but Youngs insists 2022 is about turning the next generation into established internationals.

“The balance is that we want to be successful every time we take the field. There’s also an understanding we’ve got a young group of players in certain positions and they’re learning game by game,” Youngs said.

“I thought Freddie Steward was outstanding again against France on Saturday. He goes from strength to strength, but he’s only got 10 caps.

“France was probably the biggest game he’s ever played in and it’s the same for Marcus Smith, Harry Randall and Joe Marchant. You’ve got guys who are in at the deep end and they’re learning quick.

Eddie Jones has presided over another disappointing Six Nations
Eddie Jones has presided over another disappointing Six Nations (Adam Davy/PA)

“The understanding right now is we’ve got a group of players, experienced and young, and it’s about trying to get the youth up to speed with the experience and the experience trying to help the youth as quickly as possible.”

Once again a key English failing has been exposed over the last two months – the threequarters’ lack of a direct carrier with the muscle to break the gainline, a role that only the often-injured Manu Tuilagi seems capable of filling.

“We probably missed a bit of punch in our backs – that little bit of punch that’s really going to get us over that gainline like Jonathan Danty does for France,” Youngs said.

“Manu is someone we’ve traditionally used to give us that gainline and direction.”

