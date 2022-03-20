Steven Gerrard warns Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka he will have to learn to toughen up

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Steven Gerrard warns Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka he will have to learn to toughen up

By Press Association
March 20, 2022, 10:30 pm
Bukayo Saka is challenged by two Aston Villa players (Nick Potts/PA)
Steven Gerrard has warned Bukayo Saka he needs to toughen up after the Arsenal winger asked for more protection during the Gunners’ victory over Aston Villa.

Saka told BT Sport after scoring the only goal in a 1-0 victory at Villa Park that he had talked to referee Andrew Madley about the treatment he was getting from the Villa players.

“I wasn’t complaining to the ref but I just wanted to let him know that that’s my game, running at players with pace, and sometimes I need a bit more protection when players are purposefully trying to kick me,” Saka said.

Tyrone Mings was booked for catching Saka late with his studs, while the England man also earned numerous free-kicks before being substituted with 20 minutes to go.

Villa boss Gerrard had little sympathy, though, saying: “It’s part of the game. The last time I checked it’s not a no-contact sport. I think tackles are allowed, physicality’s allowed.

“He’s a good player, he’s an outstanding talent and I love him. But he can’t complain about that side. That’s football.

“I’m sitting here now with screws in my hips, I’ve had about 16 operations, I’m struggling to go to the gym at the moment. That’s all on the back of earning a living in English football. He’ll learn and he’ll learn quick.”

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta had a different reaction to the same question, saying: “We have to listen to the players. They are the reason why we are all here.”

The victory was Arsenal’s sixth from seven games and moved them four points clear of Manchester United with a game in hand in the race to qualify for the Champions League.

“We have 10 games to go and what we did yesterday or today, it’s not relevant, it’s what we’re going to do tomorrow, how we’re going to prepare and how we’re going to improve the team and play better to win more games,” said Arteta.

“When we’re so dominant like we were, we have to score the second and the third one.”

Villa did not manage a shot until the hour mark and did not test Bernd Leno until injury time at the end of the game.

Gerrard wants to see his players being bolder against the top teams, saying: “We need to see more collectively, we need to do more, we need to put in 90-minute performances as a start.

“Because you can’t wait to go behind against these teams. There’s been too many occasions now. It’s almost like they’re waiting for something to happen in a game or for me to get into them for that reaction to come.

“We need to be more positive and have more belief from the first whistle. That will give us a better chance of taking points from the teams that are above us.

“But we have to respect the fact that there’s a gap at the moment and we need time and it’s a process before we can really take the fight and the challenge to them. But you’ve got to want to grab it.”

